COLOURFUL: The Drag to Bitches show brings more than 50 individual costumes for a cabaret extravaganza. MARK MARTINEZ

DRAGS to Bitches in a cabaret performance offering the best the Australian drag industry can offer.

As US drag star RuPaul said once: "We are born naked and the rest is drag”.

This new show includes LayDee Kin Mee, the yodelling drag queen from Australia's Got Talent, and Ru Bella, the Chilean singing queen, plus comedienne Marilyn Mootrub, among other performers.

Producer Jace Pearson said there are approximately 50 individual costumes per show, because, you know, a lady needs to accessorise

"Our costumes and props fill an entire van as well as a few car boots. I would guess the costumes, wigs and props would weigh approximately 200 kilos,” he said.

Mr Pearson, also known on stage as LayDee KinMee, said the drag shows were ever changing and could take on so many forms, and this one offers the best of the Australian crop.

"Drag varies greatly from country to country,” he said.

"We have live singing queens, traditional miming queens, a drag comedienne and some dancing boys.

"Our music repertoire covers classic anthems including I Will Survive and I Am What I Am through to more modern day hits from Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Madonna.”

And while almost all of the 11 performers were born and raised in Sydney, some are imported.

"Our male dancer Alex was born in Bundaberg and has just returned from living in London,” Price said.

"Another male dancer, Graham, was raised in a very small country town in Queensland called Dululu.

"Ru Bella (one of our singers) was born in Chile.”

Mr Pearson said it was quite possible to be a full time drag queen in Australia.

"There is a handful from each capital city that are able to do it full time. We have two drag queens that do it full time: DIVA Award-winner Marilyn Mootrub and myself,” he said.

Lismore Workers Club on Saturday, April 28, 7.30pm. $30.