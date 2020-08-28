‘We all need to step up’ to save iconic species

The fixed koala zone sign on Clothiers Creek Road features the emergency contact number for Friends of the Koala should anyone come across an injured koala.

TWEED Shire Council is urging local motorists to slow down and be aware around koala habitat zones after a spate of koala-related incidents on the road.

The incidents, including one death as well as two injuries last week, has led to the council improving signage around habitat zones as a preventive measure.

Tweed Shire council mayor Katie Milne called on all levels of government to help improve the safety of koalas.

"Council has been advocating for assistance from other levels of government to purchase vital koala areas, and while we have had some good success, we definitely need more land to be set aside.

"We must all step up if we are going to save this iconic species. Residents in coastal koala areas can get council assistance to plant vital koala food trees, and we ask people in these areas to please tie up your dogs and be extremely careful that landholder burn offs don't get out of control," Cr Milne said.

Warning signs have been placed on Clothiers Creek Road on the Tweed Coast advising motorists to be aware of koalas crossing.

Cr Milne said everyone was responsible for koalas' safety in habitat zones.

"Koalas are extremely vulnerable to all sorts of threats. We need to be particularly mindful during the breeding season and at times of bushfire threat," Cr Milne said.

"We can all play a part. Motorists need to drive below the speed limit through important coastal habitat areas such as Clothiers Creek Road, Pottsville, Round Mountain and Chinderah."

Motorists are urged to contact 02 6622 1233 if they witness a sick or injured koala on the road.