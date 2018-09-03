Wayward trolley foils shoplifter's $1000 theft

A BALLINA man's attempt to steal $1000 worth of goods from a supermarket was foiled by a dodgy trolley.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege at 5pm on Thursday a 34-year-old Ballina man entered a Ballina supermarket and loaded up a trolley with more than $1000 worth of goods. He attempted to leave the store without paying for the goods, but the trolley wheels locked up. He left the store then attended a service station where he stole a mobile phone cable.

Police located the man a short time later. They located a large knife, the stolen cable and sunglasses with a tag still attached to them.

He was charged with two counts of shoplifting and one count of possessing a knife in a public place. Inquiries are being made in relation to the sunglasses.

The man will appear in Ballina Local Court later this month. #BallinaCrime