Bennett reveals pick for next Broncos coach

Wayne Bennett looks on during a Brisbane Broncos training session at Red Hill. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

WAYNE Bennett has outlined his vision for the Broncos, declaring his assistant, Jason Demetriou, has the ability to be Brisbane's next coach.

The Courier-Mail believes Bennett has pushed strongly for Demetriou in his proposal to Brisbane's board, believing the former Cowboys assistant should be considered in the Broncos' coaching succession plan.

While he also previously sang the praises of Queensland Origin coach Kevin Walters, Bennett has no doubt Demetriou could step up as his successor at the Broncos.

"I think he is a really good coach," Bennett said.

"Jason does a really good job here and I have no hesitation in saying that.

"He is definitely qualified to do a head coaching job, if not here then somewhere else."

Demetriou joined Brisbane last year and played a key role in devising the attacking structures that underpinned the side's surge to the grand final qualifier.

This season he took charge of Brisbane's defence before reprising his offensive role after the departure of Walters.

"He is a dedicated coach," Bennett said.

"Jason has good communication skills and knows the game really well.

"He has good discipline with himself and the players. He ticks a lot of boxes."

Former Broncos skipper Darren Lockyer said he was impressed by Demetriou's contribution at Red Hill.

"I haven't been coached by Jason, but the players speak highly of him and Wayne has been around a long time," he said.

"Wayne knows who can coach and who can't. For him to give Jason a wrap, you have to listen to that."