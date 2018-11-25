Not over: Bennett-Seibold swap still on

IT isn't over yet. Brisbane have been urged to resume payout talks with Wayne Bennett so he can coach South Sydney next season and the Broncos can secure Anthony Seibold.

Despite all the posturing, reports indicate Seibold wants to coach Brisbane next year and Bennett wants to be at Redfern.

The Broncos and Rabbitohs realise both coaches staying put at their current clubs next season could, as one official put it, "see the wheels fall off amid the uncertainty".

One well-connected source claimed it was now a matter of Brisbane and Bennett returning to the negotiating table.

The two parties held a three-minute meeting on Saturday at which it was agreed Bennett would stay next season.

Officials close to both clubs want Bennett and Brisbane chairman Karl Morris to conduct a second, more robust and pragmatic discussion after they entered the meeting "with their backs up".

Souths are saying little but the club thinks it "sensible" for the 2019 swap to eventuate, leaving the door ajar for both parties to meet again in the near future.

Seibold has been given permission from Souths to coach Brisbane next ­season if Bennett is released.

Anthony Seibold may still swap clubs for 2019.

Bennett would be open to the move, but doesn't want to break a commitment to his players that he would see out his contract at the Broncos.

Brisbane stood their ground on Saturday, adamant they would not give Bennett a $900,000 payout to leave.

Privately, both clubs believe it best to have a coaching swap for next season.

One source claimed one party had to "shift its hard-line stance for the good of both clubs".

"Let's just hope common sense prevails," the source said. "That first meeting was a misfire."

It has been suggested Seibold was ­involved in Brisbane releasing Josh McGuire to North Queensland and Bennett was ready to start work with Souths next week.

That's how advanced the plans were before Bennett and Morris met.