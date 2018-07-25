Bennett still in the dark on Broncos future

Wayne Bennett is keen for a call to be made about his coaching future.

Wayne Bennett is keen for a call to be made about his coaching future. Dave Hunt

WAYNE Bennett admits he has no idea if he will be coaching Brisbane beyond his current deal and has taken aim at the Broncos board, calling for the club's bosses to come clean about his future at Red Hill.

As he prepares for Brisbane's clash against the Sharks on Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium, Bennett challenged the Broncos board to "face the music" like he does on a weekly basis and make a call on whether he will be in charge in 2020.

Bennett is off-contract at the end of next year and last month tabled a proposal to the board seeking a 12-month extension.

It is understood the Broncos board have baulked at that request, leaving the 68-year-old on shaky terrain at Red Hill.

Bennett confirmed on Wednesday there is no guarantee he will be at the Broncos in 2020 and wants urgent clarity from the Broncos board headed by chairman Karl Morris, who is refusing to comment publicly.

"That remains to be seen," Bennett said of his future at the club in 2020.

"I'm not in a position where I can elaborate on my own future, it's got to be someone else's call and if the chairman or the CEO don't want to make a call, we will just have to all wait.

Bennett turns 69 on January 1. AAP Image/Dave Hunt.

"I went to see the board about a month ago, yes.

"Me personally, I wish the speculation wasn't here and would go away, but it won't go away until we make a decision here. I understand that. I'm not sure if anyone else does, but I certainly do."

Asked if a premiership this season will save him, Bennett said: "I don't know if that will save me, I wouldn't know if I'm here or not (in 2020), you have to ask the board.

"From a personal point of view, I do (want some answers) because I have to come to this (press conference), it's compulsory for me to come here every week and I have to answer these questions all the time.

"They (Broncos board members) don't have to come to the meetings, they can avoid them, make no comments and all the stuff that goes with their role.

"I'm the one that is facing the music."

Wayne Bennett is keen to remain at the Broncos.

Bennett believes he is doing a successful job at a Broncos club on the cusp of a fourth straight finals appearance and is keen to continue coaching beyond next year.

"If I wasn't doing things right, I wouldn't want to be here," he said.

"I would give the opportunity to someone else to do it, but I feel we are doing a lot of things right.

"There's nothing to suggest to me that I don't want to go on (beyond 2019). Right now, that's how I feel, it could change pretty quickly but I feel I want to coach and that's what I do. I want to coach.

"I can't answer your questions (about his Broncos future). We will have to be patient and wait until the board want to say something."

The Broncos have named an unchanged line-up for Thursday night's clash against Cronulla with skipper Darius Boyd training well Wednesday in the centres.

Darius Boyd will line up in the centres. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

In a boost for the Broncos, boom back-rower Jaydn Su'A has agreed to a new two-year deal, just a week after the club secured teenage prop Payne Haas to a $3.4 million deal.

"We were always confident of keeping him," Bennett said. "We are always wary of our future as we are with our present.

"I like Jaydn's toughness, he is a very tough guy for a young fella, the edge forwards have a lot of responsibility and he handles that very well.

"He has good skill level and toughness is a part of our game and he has plenty of it."