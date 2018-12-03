Two words that triggered ‘senseless’ stabbing death

MICHELLE Reynolds was stabbed to death in her bed after her violent partner snapped when she refused to kiss him goodbye.

Wayne Ashley O'Sullivan, 50, today confessed in the Brisbane Supreme Court to waking early one April morning in 2016, retrieving a knife from his tackle box and returning to the bedroom he shared with the 46-year-old mother of six and stabbing her multiple times in the chest and neck.

The court today heard he launched into the frenzied attack after Ms Reynolds told him "go away" when he tried to kiss her goodbye as he left for work.

The couple had been having financial difficulty after O'Sullivan lost his previous job weeks earlier, the court was told.

After the killing, the man fled the pair's Rosewood home to a relative's house at Ipswich.

Some time after arriving, O'Sullivan told the woman at the property to call an ambulance and send it to his Rosewood home.

Stabbing Murder victim Michelle Reynolds. Picture: Channel 7

He was found by police in a nearby oval where he told them: "I think you're looking for me".

The "senseless" killing of Ms Reynolds has fractured her family, with her older children being separated from their younger brothers and sisters, oldest son Jack Reynolds told the court through his victim impact statement.

"Michelle Ivy Reynolds, my mother, was my shadow, my biggest fan and my greatest support," he said.

"There is not and never will be anyone else like her. Nobody cared, tried or loved as hard as my mum and without her I feel I am lost in the dark.

"At her funeral I referred to her as my lighthouse, in my time of need she guided me safely to shore, she saved me from the stare.. of my darkest moments and the strangling grasps of my biggest fears.

"On the fourth of April 2016 my family was torn apart...

"I questioned the path I walked, the person I was, because I lost the guidance I once had.

"My loss is greater than just one person. The flow-on effect from this heinous crime has separated the family and forced my three youngest siblings away from myself and the two older brothers..."

The court heard O'Sullivan removed his bloody clothing and took a shower following the domestic violence killing of his partner.

He threw the knife he used to kill Ms Reynolds, whom he met on an online dating site two years earlier, out the window if his car as he drove to his relative's home.

In sentencing, Justice David Boddice told the Ipswich man the devastation he caused to Ms Reynolds' family would be "life long".

"A fact of your conduct, which is unusual, is that there had been no previous instances of violence between you and your partner," he said.

"You will have to live with the consequences of your actions."

O'Sullivan was sentenced to life behind bars and will be eligible for parole in 2036 after already serving more than two years behind bars.