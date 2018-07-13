Wave of momentum going into Skullcandy surf event

RIDING HIGH: Evans Head surfer Callum Robson will compete in the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open.

RIDING HIGH: Evans Head surfer Callum Robson will compete in the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

EVANS Head surfer Callum Robson has his eyes on the top prize in the Pro Junior division at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open.

Currently sitting in the top spot on the WSL Australasian men's junior rankings, he is looking to get a decent lead when the event kicks off tomorrow.

He is no stranger to success having already won the NIB Pro Junior in Newcastle in February and has also competed in World Qualifying Series events this year.

Robson will be one of the favourites in the top division along with Lennox Head surfer Mikey McDonagh who won the Under-16 boys last year.

"I've set the goal to qualify for the 2018 World Junior Championships,” Robson said.

"So I really hope I can post a decent result and cement my position in the top-five.”

The six-day event will run a World Surf League sanctioned Pro Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) event for the top male and female division.

There is also an elite competition for promising juniors in Under-12s through to Under-16s.

A full international field has entered again with surfers coming from as far away as Europe, United States and Japan to make up a field of more than 220 surfers across all divisions.

There will be a stack of FNC surfers including the likes of Touma Cameron, Keenan Crisp, Jai Glinderman, Rino Lindsay, Jack O'Brien, Harry O'Brien, Dembe Ryan and Hunter Weston.

This year will also see girls in every division for the first time with Lennox Head surfer Nyxie Ryan among the favourites in the Pro Junior.

Other female surfers include Macy Callaghan, Malia James and Alyssa Spencer.

Most surfers will hit the water tomorrow with the Pro Junior divisions ramping up over the weekend.

It is the seventh year the event has run with the Lennox-Ballina Boardriders at the helm.

A Pro Junior event has only run once before when there was an Under-20 male division in 2016.

"This year we are even more stoked to be running a WSL Pro Junior again,” Skullcandy Australia general manager David Chegwyn said.

"We are extremely proud of our involvement in the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open.

"The key component for our company is to support junior surfing in this region, and beyond, with so many local, national and international competitors.

"The guys and girls at Le-Ba Boardriders make this a really great event in so many ways.”

All divisions will be broadcast live on skullcandyozgromopen.com.au