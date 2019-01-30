Menu
An aerial view of the Yamba ocean pool.
An aerial view of the Yamba ocean pool. Adam Hourigan
News

Wave goodbye to the rock pool next month

30th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
YAMBA'S iconic Main Beach rock pool is in need of a little TLC. It has been a part of the Yamba seascape for almost 50 years and has taken a beating from the ocean over that time.

Rectification works, which will see the eastern deeper end of the pool have the concrete floor removed and replaced, will begin next week.

"It's going to be a fairly complex job in challenging conditions and we are engaging experienced local contractors and utilising their local knowledge to help overcome the challenges," Clarence Valley Council's project manager, Justin Menzies, said

"Works will be scheduled around tides and swells. Wave barriers will be set up, to try to reduce the amount of water coming into the pool and to maximise the time contractors can spend on site to meet the works schedule."

The budgeted cost for the upgrade is $278,000 and will be sourced from the Clarence Coast Reserve Fund.

The pool will be closed from February 4 and, weather permitting, works are expected to be completed by the Easter school holidays. An alternative location for pool swimming can be found at the Yamba heated 25m pool off Angourie Rd.

