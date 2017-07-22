Wave direction critical factor in freak storm's destruction

THE aftermath of the June 5-6 2016 storm on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

A FREAK super storm which struck the East Coast last year, dumping hundreds of millimetres of rain over Northern NSW and smashing coastal properties, could be a harbinger of things to come, according to new research.

A team of engineers at the University of NSW conducted a ground breaking forensic analysis of the East Coast Low's impact, published this week in the Nature journal Scientific Reports.

At least five people lost their lives during the June 5-6 storm, which began in central Queensland inland from Rockhampton and ran south all the way to Tasmania.

It caused moderate flooding in the Wilsons River at Lismore with a peak of just over 9m, but it was coastal locations that copped unprecedented damage.

The crucial finding of the study was the storm's destructive capacity was supercharged by its easterly direction, rather than brute strength alone.

While the size of the storm was rated as a one in five year event, the damage it caused was rated at one in 40 years.

"What this study confirms, is that simply by changing direction, storms can be many times more devastating," lead author Mitchell Harley said.

"And that's what we're facing in many locations as the climate continues to change."

The study has been hailed as producing the most extensive pre- and post- storm coastline analysis ever.

The researchers used a fleet of drones, floating sensor buoys, quad bikes, jet skis, and cameras on buildings to record the lead up to the event and its aftermath.

They found that more than 11 million cubic metres of sand was eroded in just three days.

"The damage we saw from a moderately intense storm last year is a harbinger of what's to come," co-author Ian Turner said.

"Climate change is not only raising the oceans and threatening foreshores, but making our coastlines much more vulnerable as the direction of incoming storms change."

In future, the researchers hope to harness the world leading data to predict damage days before a storm hits.