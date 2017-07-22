20°
News

Wave direction critical factor in freak storm's destruction

Hamish Broome
| 22nd Jul 2017 5:00 AM
THE aftermath of the June 5-6 2016 storm on Sydney's Northern Beaches.
THE aftermath of the June 5-6 2016 storm on Sydney's Northern Beaches. UNSW

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FREAK super storm which struck the East Coast last year, dumping hundreds of millimetres of rain over Northern NSW and smashing coastal properties, could be a harbinger of things to come, according to new research.

A team of engineers at the University of NSW conducted a ground breaking forensic analysis of the East Coast Low's impact, published this week in the Nature journal Scientific Reports.

At least five people lost their lives during the June 5-6 storm, which began in central Queensland inland from Rockhampton and ran south all the way to Tasmania.

It caused moderate flooding in the Wilsons River at Lismore with a peak of just over 9m, but it was coastal locations that copped unprecedented damage.

The crucial finding of the study was the storm's destructive capacity was supercharged by its easterly direction, rather than brute strength alone.

While the size of the storm was rated as a one in five year event, the damage it caused was rated at one in 40 years.

"What this study confirms, is that simply by changing direction, storms can be many times more devastating," lead author Mitchell Harley said.

"And that's what we're facing in many locations as the climate continues to change."

The study has been hailed as producing the most extensive pre- and post- storm coastline analysis ever.

The researchers used a fleet of drones, floating sensor buoys, quad bikes, jet skis, and cameras on buildings to record the lead up to the event and its aftermath.

They found that more than 11 million cubic metres of sand was eroded in just three days.

"The damage we saw from a moderately intense storm last year is a harbinger of what's to come," co-author Ian Turner said.

"Climate change is not only raising the oceans and threatening foreshores, but making our coastlines much more vulnerable as the direction of incoming storms change."

In future, the researchers hope to harness the world leading data to predict damage days before a storm hits.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers weather storm study

Yarn bombing furore shines light on upcoming Kyogle yarn fest

Yarn bombing furore shines light on upcoming Kyogle yarn...

A GUERILLA effort to promote an upcoming yarn bomb festival has been stunningly successful even though one work was hacked to pieces.

Patrons feel dirtier after using public shower facilities

Lismore Transit Centre. Photo: Google Maps.

Council in talks on transit centre cleaning

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Hinterland adventures Bangalow Markets

Where to get fresh local produce and great coffee from

DAY 1 WRAP: Fashions leave little to the imagination

Ali Herden, Keisja Divett, Megan Magill and Cassie Durham, of Canberra at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Sunny weather means the young gets restless and raunchy at Splendour

Local Partners

Sneaky $1 parking hike takes motorists by surprise

"I AM disappointed to hear that perhaps the sign wasn't placed there to let people know that the price change was coming," mayor Isaac Smith said.

Splendour punters warned to stay safe at the beach

SURF lifesavers have issued a warning to the thousands of festival revellers expected to hit the beach over the weekend.

Alcohol, drugs and swimming can be a deadly combination

Local band kicks-off Splendour 2017 with a bang

WHARVES: The rock-indie band got to open up music proceedings at Splendour in the Grass 2017, near Byron Bay.

Lennox-based band WHARVES played its biggest show yet

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Ten things to do in Ballina, Byron Bay and Lismore this week

The 1975 perform to a huge crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2014. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Spending a week in the Northern Rivers? Check this list out

PICS: Bands and audience on Day 1 of Splendour in the Grass

Check out different bands from Day 1 at Splendour.

PHOTOS: Day 1 Splendour in the Grass socials

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Did we take your photo?

Eddie McGuire to come back as Footy Show co-host

Eddie McGuire at the Million Dollar Lunch annual fundraiser for the Children's Cancer Foundation in Melbourne, Friday, Aug. 6, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Footy Show axes Craig Hutchison, Sam Newman survives

Heavy traffic on highway for Splendour

TAKE IT EASY: Splendour in the Grass traffic can be heavy so stay relaxed when behind the wheel. Photo Megan Mackander / Caboolture News

Keep calm and relax in Splendour traffic

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Channing Tatum went all out with his prank this time

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

Sam Newman on the Footy Show

“Cat got your tongue tonight has it?”

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,950,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 100 acre approx. farm known as...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,150,000

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Tri-Level Hideaway In Sought After Federal Village

10 Coachwood Court, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $1,000,000 to...

This tucked away 1.2 acre property offers complete privacy and serenity in a great lifestyle location that's an easy stroll to Doma Cafe, the steaming lattes at...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Tri-Level Hideaway In Sought After Federal Village

10 Coachwood Court, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $1,000,000 to...

This tucked away 1.2 acre property offers complete privacy and serenity in a great lifestyle location that's an easy stroll to Doma Cafe, the steaming lattes at...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,150,000

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Prime Land With Stunning Ocean Views

1/404 Old Byron Bay Road, Newrybar 2479

Residential Land 0 0 Contact Agent

Located in one of the most exclusive and tightly held addresses in the region 'Old Byron Bay Road, Newrybar'. This is a rare opportunity to secure this beautiful...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

80 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Residential Land 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."