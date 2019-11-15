Watt is back behind the wheel

NEW CHALLENGE: Luke Watt, who will make his AMCA debut tomorrow night at Lismore Speedway.

LUKE WATT will embark on the next phase of his incredible racing career when he contests the Andrew Walker Shield for AMCA cars at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tomorrow night.

Watt, 25, likes a challenge and says it's all part of his speedway career which began 10 years ago in junior sedans before he progressed to four-cylinder sedans.

"It a stepping stone,” he said of his move into AMCA sedans.

"The class really appeals to me.

"We found a car pretty easily so we thought we might as well make the change this season.”

He has certainly picked a tough meeting to make his AMCA debut.

The Andrew Walker Shield has brought together some of the best drivers in the AMCA ranks from New South Wales and Queensland.

He took advantage of a specially convened practice session at the track yesterday to get the feel of the car.

Watt is taking a "steady as she goes” approach to his first AMCA race meeting.

"I just want to make up the numbers and get the feel of the car,” he said.

"Don't expect any track records to be broken.”

Watt was born with a congenital disorder known as sacral agenesis, which means his lower spine and legs are not fully formed.

However, this has not stopped him from racing on the speedway.

"I was brought up to believe that I could do whatever I wanted, but it was just going to be different,” he said.

The Andrew Walker Shield is held every year in memory of a former AMCA club member who died some years ago. This is the 14th running of the event.

Defending titleholder is Lismore Speedway's Shane Neswstead who will be looking for his third career shield win.

The AMCAs will be supported by the wingless sprintcars with a gruelling 100-lap main event.

This races annually tests the endurance of car and driver, and is a tough contest in which tyre wear becomes critical late in the race.

There will also be racing for production sedans, junior sedans, national four-cylinder sedans and street stocks.

Gates open at 4pm and the first race is scheduled for 5.30pm.