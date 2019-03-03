Menu
HEAVY STUFF: Unumgar musicians Watling & Bates are releasing the single In the Dead of Night .
Watling and Bates unearthed In the Dead of the Night

Susanna Freymark
3rd Mar 2019 10:30 AM
THE hardest-working musicians in Unumgar are about to release a new single and video for In The Dead Of Night.

To be released on March 1, the song is on Triple J's Unearthed.

If enough people click on the link, In The Dead of Night will play on Triple J.

The band, in their trio form, including Kym Watling , Geoffrey Bates and Thor Phillips, will launch the single at Grevillia Hall and help raise money for the hall.

Why should you listen to In The Dead of Night?

It is addictive, deep and soulful in an old country kind of way, and the story lingers well after the song ends.

Filmed in an empty concrete tank on their Unumgar property and featuring Northern Rivers musician Thor Phillips on guitar, the film is stark and compelling.

It even features a recognisable local character who plays the whisky-laden old man.

Back in the 1850s, during the gold-rush days of the Northern Rivers, an old man went missing on his way to Unumgar Station.

He was the last of a series of travellers who disappeared on the mail route between Casino and Unumgar, a remote frontier cut through the wilderness of the Big Scrub.

The mystery was compounded at the decade's end, when the saddlebags and bones of those who went missing were discovered in caves near what is now known as Grevillia.

The Unumgar Station homestead no longer stands after being destroyed by time and termites. Its last vestiges are a small private graveyard and the old Unumgar Station dairy.

  • Watling & Bates' single launch and hall fundraiser at Grevillia Hall, 3162 Summerland Way, Grevillia, on Saturday, April 13, at 6pm.

