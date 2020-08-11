Waterpark, treehouse playground in plan for Lismore's heart

Maps showing the areas covered by the Lismore Park Plan.

A PROPOSED parkland in the heart of Lismore will move a step closer to becoming a reality if councillors adopt a recommendation to approve plans at the Lismore council meeting tonight.

The report provides a summary following the public exhibition of Lismore Park Plan of Management and Lismore Parklands Master Plan and a subsequent public hearing.

Plans for Lismore Park include a range of sporting and recreational facilities and is made up of three precincts covering more than 28ha.

All of the land is owned by Lismore City Council and is categorised community or operational.

Precinct 1 covers the block including Oakes Oval, Crozier Field and Heaps Oval, bordered by Brewster, Uralba, Dawson and Magellan Streets.

Precinct 2 covers sporting fields near Mortimer Oval, bounded by Brewster, Uralba and Dawson streets.

Precinct 3 covers two blocks of land - Richards Oval next to Lismore Shopping Square and the block bordered by Brewster, Magellan, Diadem streets and Ballina Road, which includes Mackney netball courts and Elaine Blanch Tennis Courts.

A major element of the plan is the naturalisation of Browns Ck, which would see the existing open channel in Precinct 1 replaced with various stormwater treatments - including undergrounding of some sections of the channel, along with planted swales and a boulder dry creek bed.

Of the 44 submissions received regarding the Lismore Parklands Master Plan, the council says "27 were clearly in support, 11 were opposed, and six were neither explicitly for or against but offered comments, suggestions or concerns".

In support of the plan, respondents listed the provision of public space, the naturalisation of Browns Creek and beautification of Lismore as positives.

Among concerns raised were issues of flooding, loss of sporting fields and concerns about safety.

In response, the council said it believed flooding issues were addressed in the plan.

It said sporting fields such as Humbly Oval were being under-utilised and nearby fields would be able to accommodate the loss of sport fields.

In addition, they said, the proposed Lismore Parklands facilities include dedicated exercise areas, walking and running trails as well as children's parks.

Inclusion of code/safety lighting, CCTV and visibility were included in the Master Plan to improve safety.

The council said funding had not yet been identified for the capital cost and ongoing maintenance costs of the Lismore Parklands; however, it was recommended that the adopted Lismore Park Plan of Management include the Lismore Parklands Master Plan "so that the vision of the Lismore Parklands can be realised if and when funding becomes available".

Details of plan

Precinct 1includes the $12.4 million redevelopment of facilities at Oakes Oval and Crozier Field, which are in progress now.

Within this precinct is the location of the proposed Lismore Parklands.

The main components of the plan for the parklands are:

• A tree-lined pedestrian promenade

• A central plaza with cafe

• Water playground

• A multi-level treehouse playground

• Numerous playground facilities, including an all-abilities playground

• Open space passive recreation areas and picnic facilities

• An exercise park

• Events stage and lawn with a capacity for 5000 people

• Urban playground including skate park facilities

• Wedding/ events area

• Formalised entrance ways

• Extensive landscaping, lighting, signage and public art.

Upgrades to facilities in other precincts, retained as sporting fixtures, is also included.