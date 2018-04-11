Waterhole 'significantly safer' since tragic death

"ALWAYS HAPPY": Brendan Vickery, who died in 2014 while swimming at the Island Quarry water hole in Byron Bay.

"ALWAYS HAPPY": Brendan Vickery, who died in 2014 while swimming at the Island Quarry water hole in Byron Bay. Hamish Broome

A NOTORIOUS Byron Bay waterhole has been made "significantly safer" following the tragic death of a 20-year-old backpacker in 2014, the State Coroner has found.

Brendan Vickery died in February 2014 after jumping from the 20m high cliffs of the Island Quarry waterhole (on Ewingsdale Rd) and before disappearing into the water following complaints of feeling weak.

At the time the waterhole was a magnet for thrill seeking backpackers, despite being fenced and surrounded by warning signs.

The coronial inquest looked at the circumstances surrounding the tragedy including whether the site was adequately fenced and off-limits to the public.

In her findings into the death of Mr Vickery, Acting State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan chose not to make any recommendations or adverse conclusions.

In the summer seasons prior to Mr Vickery's death the inquest heard that there would be 150 people attending the site daily who heard about the waterhole through backpacker hostels and social media posts.

TRAGEDY: Tracie Medew holds a photo of her late son, Brendan Vickery, who died in 2014 while swimming at the Island Quarry water hole in Byron Bay. Hamish Broome

The inquest heard from Dr Rob Davies, the Network Director for Emergency Medicine Tweed Byron Health Service Group, who gave evidence of 10 cases of individuals known to have been seriously injured between 2011 and 2014 due to jumping into the quarry.

But a concerted effort by the Island Quarry Reserve Trust, who manage the Crown land site under authority from the Department of Industry, helped reduce the numbers of visitors by reporting trespassers to police and installing more fencing and signage.

The inquest also heard that plans were well underway to improve security measures at the waterhole at the time of Mr Vickery's death.

In addition, at least two signs had been erected in the years since 2011 warning visitors not to enter.

At the time of Mr Vickery's death, the Coroner found "there were numerous warning signs in place at Island Quarry".

By the time of the inquest in December last year, it was estimated that only 20 people had visited the waterhole during the summer season of 2017.

Ms O'Sullivan found that "the downturn in attendance and associated injury, the improved fencing and signage, and the commitment of the caretaker to prevent trespassing gives me confidence that the Island Quarry site has been made significantly safer."

She elected not to make any recommendations, saying it was not "necessary or desirable".