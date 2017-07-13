Water tower makeover for Casino landmark

PICK ME: Some residents on are keen to see Casino's cattle history represented, while others want something other than beef.

IT IS a Casino landmark.

While there are many views on how the tower could look, Richmond Valley Council is excited by the prospect of it becoming a public art feature.

Acting general manager Angela Jones said it was great to see the interest in the iconic water tower and the creative and different ideas coming from the community.

"The next challenge for our community to identify is, how do we fund these ideas?” she said.

"Funding for preparing the water tower surface, materials, contracting a highly skilled professional artist with experience in large mural painting at heights and factoring in long-term maintenance costs are all factors to be considered. Council would support any fundraising and crowd funding.”