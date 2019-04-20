Water supply issues hit Bluesfest site

WATER: Supply issues have hit the Bluesfest Byron bay site this morning.

WATER: Supply issues have hit the Bluesfest Byron bay site this morning. Ablestock.com

Update Saturday 12 noon: Water supply has been restored to the Bluesfest site this morning, after campers complained of not being able to shower and lack of access to running water.

Organisers confirmed via social media that water supply has now been restored to the site, and gates to the event are now open.

Camper Cathy Kearns commented on the festival's Facebook page saying "What's your address Mr Noble, just need to use your bathroom? First it was 3 days of cold water in the showers ans now none at all! We pay a lot of money to camp onsite, surely some of that money could be put towards improving the facilities & drainage!"

Bluesfest has been contacted for comment.

Original Story: BLUESFEST has reported issues with its water supply.

The festival announced via its app at 11am this morning that the event gates will be opening half an hour later this afternoon due to the impasse.

"Bluesfesters, gates will open about 30 minutes late today as we've had a technical issue with the water supply that s currently being rectified," the message to festival goers said.

"Please assist us by not turning any water taps on where possible for the next 40 minutes.

"Thanks for understanding," the message read.

It is unclear if the water issue affected the whole festival site, where thousands are camping this Easter long weekend.

More to come.