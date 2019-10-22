Water restrictions tighten on drought stricken town
WATER restrictions are set to tighten even further for Tenterfield when the council introduces a new water restriction level next month.
Tenterfield Shire Council mayor Peter Petty said following last week's extraordinary council meeting, councillors voted to amend the existing drought management plan and impose the new level 4.7 water restrictions.
The new restrictions will come into effect from Friday, November 1, with two notable changes from the current 4.5 level, which was implemented earlier this year in April.
The new restrictions ban the use of automatic stock troughs from mains water, as well as banning the use of hand held watering with garden hoses.
Cr Petty said the new restrictions aim to reduce demand on the town's potable water supply, after Tenterfield Dam, the town's major drinking water supply, dropped to 26 per cent.
"This is to ensure the viability of our businesses in town, particularly some nurseries,” he said.
Cr Petty said residents who have stock in town should now be utilising the free stock water available from the Apex Park bore on the northern end of town.
He said council rangers will be visiting all residents with livestock in the town area and will be available to provide advice and assistance as required.
The new 4.7 level includes the following restrictions:
- Bulk potable water cartage from the council's water dispensing station is only available for potable water carriers with tanks greater than 6KL and who are registered with council
- Potable water carriers are to enter into a purchase agreement with the council to only dispense water to tanks connected to residences. Registered water carters for Tenterfield include AB Contracting's Allan and Tina Bulmer (02) 6737 3768 or 0413 452 998, Townes Contracting's Sharon Bonnici (02) 6736 3097 or 0428 728 640 and Graham & Son's Col Graham 0427 637 783
- Bucket only watering with all micro sprays, garden watering systems and hand held hoses banned
- Filling and topping up of pools and spas are banned (as per existing level 4 water restrictions)
- The use of potable water for public gardens are banned. The council can use non potable, treated water from the sewage treatment plant with appropriately signed water carts to help retain public green space trees and garden beds, but not ovals or public playing areas
- Sports grounds and show ground are banned from watering with potable water
- Market gardens are limited to sprinklers for one hour per day (and only from 5pm to 6pm)
- Nurseries are limited to hand held hoses for one hour per day (and only 5pm to 6pm) or microsprays for half hour per day (and only from 5.30pm to 6pm)
- All washing of motor vehicles, fountains and auto flush systems are banned (as per existing level 4 water restrictions)
- Use of potable water for ready mixed concrete is banned. Allowances will be made for possible access to non potable, treated water from the sewage treatment plant for concrete production
- Stock troughs are banned from the reticulation system. The Apex Park Bore is now available on the northern end of town for residents to use for free stock water
- Other uses are subject to council approval.