Water restrictions tighten on drought stricken town

DROUGHT TIGHTENS: Tenterfield Shire Council will introduce the new 4.7 level water restriction on November 1. CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH

WATER restrictions are set to tighten even further for Tenterfield when the council introduces a new water restriction level next month.

Tenterfield Shire Council mayor Peter Petty said following last week's extraordinary council meeting, councillors voted to amend the existing drought management plan and impose the new level 4.7 water restrictions.

The new restrictions will come into effect from Friday, November 1, with two notable changes from the current 4.5 level, which was implemented earlier this year in April.

The new restrictions ban the use of automatic stock troughs from mains water, as well as banning the use of hand held watering with garden hoses.

Cr Petty said the new restrictions aim to reduce demand on the town's potable water supply, after Tenterfield Dam, the town's major drinking water supply, dropped to 26 per cent.

"This is to ensure the viability of our businesses in town, particularly some nurseries,” he said.

Cr Petty said residents who have stock in town should now be utilising the free stock water available from the Apex Park bore on the northern end of town.

He said council rangers will be visiting all residents with livestock in the town area and will be available to provide advice and assistance as required.

The new 4.7 level includes the following restrictions: