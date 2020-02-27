Water restrictions lifted for most parts of Tenterfield Shire

LOVELY RAIN: Water restrictions for Urbenville and surrounds have eased after Tooloom Falls (pictured) overflowed on February 24. Photo: Tenterfield Shire Council

WITH water now overtopping the weir at Tooloom Falls and more rain forecast, water restrictions for Urbenville, Woodenbong and Mulli Mulli were lifted earlier this week.

In line with Tenterfield Shire Council’s current drought management plan, mayor Peter Petty, deputy mayor Greg Sauer and several members of the council’s executive team took the decision to remove water restrictions for the Urbenville area.

Mr Petty said the council will consider the drought management plan in the months to come and may consider reintroduction of low level water restrictions to keep the value of water front and centre with our community.

“We have all learnt a lot during this severe drought and council and the community need to ensure that supply of potable water is not taken for granted,” Mr Petty said.

“Our communities can be assured that council are taking these lessons learnt and continuing works to make sure we are water fit into the future.”

Recently the council applied for emergency relief funding of $1.9 million to secure additional raw water for Urbenville.

Mr Petty said the scope of works included identification of an appropriate groundwater source; installation of appropriate water extraction and delivery infrastructure; and provision of a 50 megalitre off-stream storage at Tooloom Creek.

He said groundwater sourcing would include water search, drilling and water quality testing and installation of infrastructure being pipework, electrical and bore head components.

“Unfortunately we have been unsuccessful in this application,” he said.

However that will not deter our staff from examining every opportunity for funding to ensure that Urbenville, Woodenbong and Muli Muli communities are guaranteed an adequate, potable, water supply into the future as we face unknown climatic change.”

With Tenterfield Dam overflowing earlier this month, the Tenterfield region is now mostly water restriction free except for Jennings.

Southern Downs Regional Council advise from February 24, water restrictions have moved from emergency level to critical level of 100 litres per person per day for Jennings residents.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant with water usage as the rain event did not fill local water catchments, with water continuing to be trucked from Warwick to Stanthorpe.