Water restrictions for region expected to kick in soon

Wtih Rocky Creek Dam's water storage levels dropping rapidly, coupled with a high level of demand and a dire weather forecast for the next three months, Rous County Council has called a meeting today with its constituent councils to bring in early level 1 water restrictions. Marc Stapelberg

THE decision to bring in level 1 water restrictions for most of the region is expected to be passed today, meaning strict new rules on consumption for residents could kick in as early as three weeks.

At the ROUS County Council extraordinary meeting at 1pm today, the water council and its four constituent councils finally decide whether to implement level one water restrictions in areas where water is supplied from Rocky Creek Dam once it hits 70 per cent capacity, instead of the current 60 per cent threshold.

Councils ROUS County Council chairperson Cr Keith Williams said given the recommendation already has the support of the four constituent councils, he was confident "it would be passed today."

"How quickly they are implemented depends on how quickly the dam drops from its current 77 per cent... at the current consumption rate, I expect they will be bought in, in around three weeks."

The push for early restrictions comes as Rocky Creek dam levels continue to drop by nearly 2 per cent each week - currently sitting on 77 per cent down from 78.5 percent last week and 81 per cent the week before that.

With the high level of water demand and the forecast for continuing hotter and dryer conditions for next three months, Cr Williams said bringing forward water restrictions was the only way to slow consumption down.

From Rocky Creek Dam, Rous County Council supplies water to urban areas of the Byron Shire (excluding Mullumbimby), parts of the Richmond Valley including Coraki, Evans Head, Broadwater, Riley's Hill and Woodburn as well as a number of urban areas in the Ballina and Lismore LGAs.

Mr Williams said he expected "some debate" at the meeting from councillors but not much as the four member councillors unanimously joined the water council in recommending implementing the early restrictions.

"We are all aware of the shared responsibly we have to manage this water resource as best we can," he said.

"Byron, Lismore and Richmond Valley have already introduced water restrictions for some parts of their its networks that are not connected to ROUS... that's one of the reasons for having level 1 water restrictions in other areas, if everyone is on some sort of restrictions it makes it potentially earlier for people to be aware and understand what restrictions are in place and what they mean."

The level 1 water restriction will focus on outdoor watering, with things like sprinklers banned and alternate day watering options to kick in for residents.

"The aim is to reduce consumption at that stage to about 5 percent and get us back to what our normal consumption of water would be," he said.

"We need to get it back down to at least a normal level of consumption or we will drain the dam quite rapidly."

Nimbin is currently under level 2 water restrictions, Mullumbimby is on Level one, Kyogle level 2 and Casino level 3 and Tenterfield are on level 4.7 water restrictions.

What some of the level 1 water restrictions will mean for residents:

Watering of established gardens

Irrigation systems can be used for a maximum of 15 minutes and hand held hoses can be used for 1 hour every second day, between 4pm and 9am on odd or even days matching house numbering system.

All hoses must be fitted with on/off nozzles

unattended hoses banned.

Watering of established lawns

Not permitted

Watering of new turf, lawns and Gardens

Watering-in permitted for 1 hour only on the day of establishment. Then 1 hour daily between 4pm and 9am for 14 days after the date of establishment.

Emptying and refilling of pools/spas not permitted.

To find out more head to page 45 -51 of the Rous County Council Water management Plan

For water saving tips visit rous.nsw.gov.au.