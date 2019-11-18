Water restrictions effective now for hinterland village

NIMBIN residents will be under Level 2 water restrictions, effective immediately, Lismore City Council announced.

On Monday Lismore City Council announced restrictions were necessary as the water level in Mulgum Creek continued to fall.

Nimbin's water supply is sourced from Mulgum Creek and is operated by council whereas the water supply for the rest of Lismore Local Government Area is sourced from Rocky Creek Dam and operated by Rous County Council.

By introducing Level 2 now, the council is hoping to delay implementing Level 3 or 4 restrictions.

Under Level 2 water restrictions residents:

. Can only use micro-sprays and drippers/sub-surface irrigation for a maximum of 15 minutes.

. Hand-held hoses with an on-off nozzle can only be used for half an hour every second day, between the hours of 4pm and 9am on odd or even days matching your house number.

. Other irrigation, such as sprinklers, and unattended hoses are banned.

. Filling of new swimming pools is permitted, but topping up is allowed only between 4pm and 9am using a hand-held house with one-off nozzle.

. Top up of fountains and water features is not permitted except to maintain fish life.

. Washing of driveways, paved areas, walls, windows, roofs and paths permitted prior to sale or lease of property only with council approval. Not permitted for any other reason, except for health and safety. Must use high-pressure/low-flow rate cleaner

. Washing of cars permitted with buckets or hand-held hose for ten minutes only between 4pm and 9am on odd and even days matching your house number.

The same restrictions apply to commercial premises with the exceptions that:

. Sprinklers can be used for up to 30 minutes per day for sports fields between 5am and 7am.

. Market gardens, orchards, nurseries can use sprinklers or sprays for one hour a day between 5am and 7am, or 5pm and 7pm.

For a Q&A on the restrictions, water hints and tips, and a fact sheet visit www.Lismore.nsw.gov.au