WATCH LIVE: Water Polo Qld country championship

by Andrew Dawson
13th Feb 2021 8:40 AM
WATCH live on Sunday morning the livestream of four Queensland Country championship water polo finals from Toowoomba's Milne Bay Aquatic Centre.

News affiliates around the state will take the livestream.

Today's livestream schedule is:

8am: Sunshine Coast v Sunshine Coast Wolves (bronze men)

9am: Sunshine Coast Development v Cairns (bronze girls)

10am: Sunshine Coast FBRD v Gold Coast Gold (gold women)

11am: Sunshine Coast v Gold Coast (gold men)

To watch replays of any of our livestream action, look for the story that is hosting the streams on the day, late in the day.

Originally published as WATER POLO LIVESTREAM: Qld country championship

