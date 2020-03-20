Menu
OFF FOR NOW: Far North Coast water polo finals could be played at some point before next season. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
Sport

Water polo finals could still be played

Mitchell Craig
20th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
FAR North Coast water polo season has been postponed with competition organisers still hopeful of playing grand finals in the coming months.

The initial plan was to finish the season with a grand final day at Alstonville next Saturday.

Most sports have been suspended until at least May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FNC water polo was still being played across the region on Monday night

“At first we didn’t have the proper information from Water Polo NSW so we may have continued,” FNC water polo president James Nunn said.

“We ceased all activity once all the Sydney and NSW competitions were shut down Tuesday.

“Our junior competition wanted to keep going but we’ve told them they need to stop, too.

“You can’t keep playing a sport which has close physical contact like ours under the current guidelines.

“I’m hopeful we might be able to get back in the pool in a few months.

“We could play another round or two and then have our grand final day.

“We definitely won’t be naming our competition leaders as premiers for the season yet.”

Alstonville was leading the open men’s competition with Byron Bay, Mullumbimby and Lennox Head in the mix.

“Alstonville would have been hard to beat with Oliver and Francis Rupnik playing,” Nunn said.

“Byron Bay still had a chance to make finals from fifth spot and it was a pretty close competition.”

Lismore Northern Star

