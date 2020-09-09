Menu
Heritage Park in Lismore is almost ready to reopen after a revamp.
Water play area, new playground for Lismore park

Rebecca Lollback
9th Sep 2020 12:00 PM

WORK on the $500,000 upgrade of popular Heritage Park is progressing well, with the installation of the new water play area and upgrade of the Tiny Tots area expected to start soon.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said the park was much loved by the community.

"This upgrade will ensure families will use it for many more years to come," he said.

"It is planned that the installation of the water play equipment will commence in the second week of September, with the new playground and nature play area installation commencing the following week.

"While the installation of the playground areas has been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Council has used this time to employ local contractors to do various other aspects of the upgrade, including painting, plumbing, cleaning, fencing, landscaping and earth moving, all using local supplies.

"With everything going to plan, and the weather being favourable like it is now, we are aiming to have the park open to the community for a well-earned play in early October."

The new water play area includes squirters, misters and water cannons to keep the kids cool in the warmer months.

There will also be a new nature play area with boulders and timber features for children to climb on and new equipment in the Tiny Tots playground including a carousel, tree-tops tower, whirly dizzy, relocated tortoise seesaw and in-ground trampolines.

The Heritage Park upgrade has been funded through a $250,000 grant from the NSW Stronger Country Communities Fund and $250,000 from Council raised via pocket park sales and flood insurance money.

