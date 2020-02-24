WATER OUTAGE: Residents to refrain from using tap water

IF YOU were hoping to cook dinner, put on a load of washing or do the washing up tonight at Skennars Head, this may throw a spanner in the works.

Ballina Shire Council is asking Skennars Head residents to refrain from using tap water on Monday afternoon.

An unplanned water outage is impacting “a significant number of properties” at Skennars Head and Lennox Head according to council.

Council is yet to locate the source of the problem, and has a team on the case.

Tips during outage:

During any water disruption it’s important to leave your taps off as the water may return at any time.

When water returns it may be discoloured. This is due to sediment. Please run the tap until your water runs clear.

Your water may appear milky. This is caused by small air bubbles. Don’t be alarmed it is not harmful, and will settle in a short period.

If you have any inquiries in regard to this matter please contact Council’s Water and Wastewater Section on 1300 864 444.

Council has apologised for the inconvenience and will continue to provide updates.