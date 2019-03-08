Water for shire 'very rapidly becoming critical'

The water supply situation in Tenterfield is becoming critical.

The water supply situation in Tenterfield is becoming critical.

DRASTIC action is being implemented by one Northern Rivers council as water supply issues become "critical”.

Tenterfield Shire Council's chief executive, Terry Dodds, said the dam level had dropped to just 36 percent.

On top of that, 130,000 litres of potable water were being taken every day from the water dispensing station at the Tenterfield Industrial Estate, with 2.5 million litres drawn in February.

"The water dispensing station was accessed 734 times in the 28 days of February, or 26 times per day,” Mr Dodds said.

"The trend is clearly on an exponential growth curve and indicates that the Tenterfield reticulated supply is supplying a far wider catchment than it was originally designed for.

"Part of the use will be for stock, particularly with lifestyle blocks just outside of the reticulation system area.

"However, it is suspected that the main issue is that those with household water tanks outside of the Tenterfield reticulation area are using this potable water to sustain their households (washing, drinking, and toilets).”

Mr Dodds said the situation was "hugely problematic”.

It has forced the council to turn off the automatic component of the water dispensing station, with requests to purchase water for domestic use only to be directed to the council office.

"Council has already recommissioned the Shirley Park bore, which has been a challenge due to many physical and technical problems,” he said.

"This will top up the dam at a rate of between 600,000 litres and 1,000,000 litres per day.

"In addition, a 'test bore' located in Apex Park (south entrance to Tenterfield on New England Highway) may be turned into a 'production bore' subject to all the hydrology, licenses and quantity testing being satisfactory.

"If this works, this will be made available for stock use.

"This may take some time but it is intended to use our contacts to assist in fast tracking the approval processes.”

The council is also preparing to engage a hydro geologist to locate a new back-up potable water bore.

"The risk at the moment for our community is very high,” Mr Dodds said.

"It will be appreciated that this will also not be a quick fix option.”

Mayor Peter Petty said the council had no choice but to act with "great conviction”.

"Firstly, the long-term rainfall prediction isn't great, and secondly, the Shirley Park bore is somewhat salty and therefore we are limited, as the dam drops, as to how much of this water can be used to top up the dam,” he said.

The council is also investigating new technologies to locate better quality underground aquifers and therefore reduce the risk of capital expenditure on test bores that don't produce water.

As a final resort, the council will investigate trucking in potable water.

"We are all in this together,” Mr Petty said.

"There is no quick fix, apart from a good downpour.

"But be assured that councillors and council staff are working together to find the best possible outcome for our community.”