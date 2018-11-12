Water extraction: what's proposed in pending DA

A Rous property could remove up to 100 megalitres of water a year from bores currently used to irrigate blueberries.

AMID calls for a moratorium on licences for water extraction, one application is currently before the Ballina Shire Council.

The proposal has already met with some concern from the community, but the proponent Tim Carey of Rous Mill Springs said they wanted a "fair and unbiased assessment".

The DA for the Ellis Rd, Rous property was lodged by planning firm Ardill Payne and Partners on September 26.

About 85 public submissions have been received by the council and uploaded to its website thus far, including from the NSW Farmers' Association.

The application is for the establishment of a water supply system, including the construction of a farm shed.

Mr Carey told said the site already had approval for 61 megalitres of water to be removed each year through on-site bores for irrigation of existing blueberry crops.

The current application includes plans for an allowance of 100ML a year.

Aside from the council's DA, this is subject to a licencing application before the NSW Department of Industry's water branch.

That increased allowance would include approval for what's not used on the blueberries to be moved off-site for bottling by a third party.

In a report prepared by Ardill Payne and Partners on behalf of Mountain Planning, consultants said the proposal included construction of a new internal driveway loop for truck access, and access for "short b-double" trucks up to 19 metres in length (up to 57 tonnes in mass).

The proposal calls for 24/7 operating hours with the DA citing "an average of six trucks per day".

In the DA, planners said the locality was "characterised by productive agriculture and horticulture" and that the proposals would not "have any significant adverse impacts on any adjoining or adjacent dwelling houses or agricultural operations".

They said the proposal "will not compromise the rural, cultural and landscape character of the land", " will not result in land use conflicts" and "will not create unreasonable or unnecessary demands for the provision of public infrastructure".

The applicant's hydrogeological assessment found the proposed 100ML annual water extraction was "supported by high-yielding fractured rock aquifers with an extensive recharge zone in an area with no competing existing groundwater users".

The two existing bores, at depths of 70 and 78 metres, were drilled this year and are capable of extracting 2.5 litres and 4.65 litres per second respectively.

At last month's Ballina Shire Council meeting, councillors voted to refer the DA to a briefing session so they could receive more information about the plans.

The matter may return to the council when they next meet on November 22.

Public submissions on the DA are open until Friday, November 16.