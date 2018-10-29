Menu
Councillors have had an influx of concerned comments from the community over plans for a water extraction operation.
Councillors have had an influx of concerned comments from the community over plans for a water extraction operation.
Water extraction: Councillors want more info on DA

Liana Turner
28th Oct 2018 11:00 PM
A BRIEFING will be held for councillors in relation to a plan for water extraction on the Alstonville Plateau.

At Thursday's meeting, Ballina Shire councillor Eoin Johnston asked for a briefing session to be held into the development application, lodged by planning firm Ardill Payne and Partners.

The proposal is for 100 megalitres of water a year being extracted from an Ellis Rd, Rous property to be trucked away and bottled.

Cr Johnston said it was a "massive issue”, the biggest he'd faced during his time on the council.

"I've only been at council two years but I've had nothing comparable to this with community concern,” Cr Johnston said.

"I'd like it to be called in, I'd like a council briefing.”

Cr Johnston said public submissions on the DA had been extended from November 1 to Friday, November 16.

Mayor David Wright agreed the proposal had generated some concerns.

Cr Wright said he'd met with the nearest neighbours to the site on Tuesday.

"It was an hour meeting and they were really upset,” he said.

"Even I want to know more about it.”

Councillors - except Stephen McCarthy, who was absent - voted unanimously for the DA to be referred to a briefing for their understanding and consideration.

