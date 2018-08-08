WATER CRISIS: Tank owners battle as dry weather continues

Water Please owner Jade Le Compte said he hasn't had a day off delivering water in five weeks.

AS THE dry weather continues, Northern Rivers residents who rely on tank water are scrambling to get refills as wait times start to ramp up.

Water Please owner Jade Le Compte said he hasn't had a day off delivering water in five weeks.

"The work is filling up all the daylight hours, and sometimes into the night,” he said.

"At the moment I'm booked out for the next three to four days.

"It's definitely drying up. Inland and around Lismore has been a lot drier than the coastal areas around Ballina and Byron, but now they are starting to dry up and the work is coming towards the coast quite a bit more.”

Mr Le Compte has one truck and does all the deliveries himself.

He said the dry weather started earlier this year than it did in 2017.

"Last month I did nearly double what I did last year in June with the amount of water delivered.

"Last September most companies were booked out for three to four weeks at a time so it's good for people to get on top of it now if they can.”

Mr Le Compte is based in Lennox Head and said he has a lot of work around Bangalow, Coorabel, Federal, Clunes, Lismore and Tregeagle and has a few customers in Mullumbimby.

"I'm booking forward about seven bookings a day and leaving a bit of space for regular clients in case they run out, or for families who run out and hopefully I can get them done, which would bring numbers up to around nine or 10 a day.”

He said he gets around 20-25 calls a day for water requests.

"Around Lismore and inland requests started to ramp up early June, but it's everywhere now.

"Just book in early and if you can be as conservative be, do it and if you've got the space get a couple of loads of water at a time then that way that should last you from six weeks to three months.”

The Bureau of Meteorology's (BoM) August-October outlook states conditions are likely to be drier than average.

From the coast to Lismore during these months, there is a 75 per cent chance of at least 100-200mm, but for towns further inland that drops to 50-100mm according to BoM.