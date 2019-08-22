Water carters warn 'plan now' as big dry continues

Water Please owner Jade Le Compte has seen a steep increase in water requests after dry weather hit the region.

LIVING A regional lifestyle and relying on rain water tanks requires forward planning, and with lengthy water delivery waits tipped for the region the time to plan is now.

Local water carter Jade Le Compte, from Water Please, said with minimal rain predicted until into October, the current two-day wait for a water delivery will soon become weeks "across the board”.

"I'm only getting about half a dozen calls a day now, but in the next week or two it will really pick up and all the water carters will be pretty busy pretty quickly,” Mr Compte said.

"We are coming into a bit of dry spell and we want to get the idea of thinking about water out there before it's too late.

"At the moment it's about a two day wait from us personally but we predict it will become a much longer wait for water as it is meant to be dry for the next six to eight weeks. Hopefully we get some rain in October.

"It only takes a few days for it to book out for a week. If it was anything like late last year and earlier this year, we will all be run off our feet.”

Mr Le Compte said any sort of forward planning from residents would help everyone out, especially water cartage companies as they head into a really busy time.

"Book accordingly and it's a good time to get gutters and tanks cleaned out when the tanks are low,” he said.

"It's all about water conservation at the moment - and looking at your tanks and seeing what your levels are - planning ahead and booking well ahead.”

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted drier and warmer than average conditions are expected to continue over the next three months.