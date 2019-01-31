Water cartage companies under the pump

Water Please owner Jade Le Compte has seen a steep increase in water requests after dry weather hit the region.

Water Please owner Jade Le Compte has seen a steep increase in water requests after dry weather hit the region. Marc Stapelberg

RAINWATER tank users are being urged to "book early, be patient and monitor levels" as waiting periods for water deliveries reach up to two and a half weeks in certain areas.

Water cartage company Water Please owner Jade Le Compte has been "absolutely run off his feet", delivering an average of 143,000 litres a day to the Ballina, Byron and Lismore areas.

"I received 70 phone calls from customers on Tuesday. It was crazy," Mr Le Compte said.

"It was a little more than normal because most of the week before I was getting about 40 to 50 calls a day.

"It doesn't matter who you are or how much money you've got or anything like that, you can't just get water on demand at this stage."

With about a two-week wait for a water delivery "across the board", Mr Le Compte said it was currently about a two and a half week wait through his company.

"I'm on either side of town everyday, it's affecting everyone," he said.

"People are quite desperate - businesses that use tank water like nurseries or for livestock are really feeling it - it's very hard to manage with a water truck."

He urged residents and business owners using rainwater to conserve as much as possible.

"People around here are used to having water here all the time, but it's all about conserving," he said.

"Anything to conserve water at home now will help everyone - have showers at work or the gym and do your washing at laundromats or (at the homes of) friends and family, and use your toilet minimally. If you order water, please be patient with us."