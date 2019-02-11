Water Boy has the taste for success

WATER Boy and Dexter Dutton are last start winners chasing wins on their home track in the same race at the Lismore Turf Club TAB meeting tomorrow.

The pair of Lismore geldings have drawn well in the $22,000 XXXX Gold CG&E Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m), Water Boy going from barrier seven and Dexter Dutton faring even better to jump from barrier two.

Dexter Dutton is trained by Owen Glue and the four-year-old son of Ambidexter has won three of his 16 starts, two of them at Murwillumbah and Grafton at his last two outings.

Paul Hammersley will ride the gelding after partnering him in those past two wins.

He was also on deck when Dexter Dutton ran fifth at Lismore on December 21.

He has raced twice at home for a fifth and a second and had a gallop on the course proper on Saturday.

"He worked well too,” reported Lismore Turf Club secretary manager Scott Jones.

"I think Owen is pretty confident after winning his past two. I think he might make it three in a row.”

Unlike Dexter Dutton the Daniel Bowen-trained Water Boy has won on his home track.

The seven-year-old gelding son of Bachelor Duke has won seven of his 47 starts and has won twice in seven attempts at Lismore.

He has also placed there twice, the latest being a second to Al Magico at home on December 21.

Daniel Bowen then took him to Glen Innes on January 12 where he won a Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1200m.

Bowen also has three other runners racing tomorrow, including debutante Shoryuken, Hope Island and Mudgee Road while Glue has three runners at home, debutante Saddler's Drive and Violet Jane joining Dexter Dutton.

Another Lismore trainer, Sharon Pepper, has We Are All Ears engaged while Ballina's John Everson and Sean Hendry also venture inland.

The race meeting also includes the Jodi's Inspiration Golf Day February 17 Class 1 & Maiden Handicap (2100m).

That race is named for a local charity raising money for the fight against cancer.

"It's something we are trying to do at our race meetings where we can,” Jones said of the decision to give charities free naming rights.