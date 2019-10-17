WATCH: Young Connor meets the man who helped save his life

Menu
by
17th Oct 2019 5:17 PM
Updated: 18th Oct 2019 9:00 AM

A SERIOUS fall left 15-year-old Connor Meldrum fighting for his life in March this year, and his recovery journey has been long and tiring. Connor suffered multiple skull fractures and damage to his brain, and spent almost three weeks in Intensive Care in Brisbane, followed by months of intensive rehabilitation.

Now, Connor's family are paying tribute to the medical and retrieval team from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter who rescued Connor and helped save his life.

"We knew that we would like to thank them but didn't know how, so we asked them what we could do," Kim Goodrick, Connor's mum, said.

"They said there was one piece of equipment which would have helped in Connor's rescue, called a portable video-laryngoscope."

 

Lismore Northern Star