Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Would you swim in the river with this shark?

Julie Creed posted this photo of a shark found in the Richmond River at Coraki.
Julie Creed posted this photo of a shark found in the Richmond River at Coraki. Contributed Facebook

A VIDEO is circulating on Facebook of a bull shark in the Richmond River at Coraki in northern New South Wales.

While it may not be unusual to find them so far upstream - one Facebook user said they can be found in the Wilsons River in Lismore - it is a timely reminder they are out there.

 

The video, posted by Julie Creed on the Coraki Classifieds 2471 site, shows a young bull shark in the murky water yesterday at Coraki.

While many locals seem unperturbed by the presence of the shark in the water, many were thankful of the information and said they would avoid swimming there.

Eric Dawson said: "Kids also swim there, not a very good combination. Kids verses shark means danger."

Others were less concerned.

Nathan Amey said: "There has been sharks in the Richmond River for years. My dad and uncle used to catch them up in Casino when I was a kid ... we used to swim right where they were caught, never got bitten."

Related Items

Topics:  coraki northern rivers environment richmond river shark

Lismore Northern Star
Mysterious sea creature eats bluebottles, floats upside down

Mysterious sea creature eats bluebottles, floats upside down

What is this "blue dragon” that washed up on a Ballina beach this week, and is it dangerous?

$2653: That's how much we spend on bills every month

BILL SHOCK: Don't let bills send you into a financial frenzy.

Are you overwhelmed by your bills? You're not alone

Kevin Hogan is a born-and-bred Aussie

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan pats a koala at the official opening of the Friends of Koala's new Burribi Education and Administration Centre.

'I will provide birth certificates': Hogan

5000 families to benefit from child care overhaul

Quality childcare can make sure a difference for both children and their parents

Changes are coming to subsidy rates

Local Partners