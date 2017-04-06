WATCH: Why roads are sometimes only open to heavy traffic

A grab from the video showing less than heavy vehicles abandoned in flood waters.

WHEN you've seen the signs while driving where it shows roads are only open to heavy traffic, this little video may explain why.

It shows dashcam footage from a truck heading through Chinderah on Friday, March 31, at the peak of the flooding devastation.

The saddest part of the video is seeing those vehicles floating in the water that were obviously never going to make it through such deep waters.

Hopefully, it is a constant reminder that we should never drive through floodwaters.

Video courtesy Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page.