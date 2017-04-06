22°
News

WATCH: Why roads are sometimes only open to heavy traffic

Samantha Elley
| 6th Apr 2017 11:58 AM
A grab from the video showing less than heavy vehicles abandoned in flood waters.
A grab from the video showing less than heavy vehicles abandoned in flood waters. Dash Cam Owners Australia

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN you've seen the signs while driving where it shows roads are only open to heavy traffic, this little video may explain why.

It shows dashcam footage from a truck heading through Chinderah on Friday, March 31, at the peak of the flooding devastation.

The saddest part of the video is seeing those vehicles floating in the water that were obviously never going to make it through such deep waters.

Hopefully, it is a constant reminder that we should never drive through floodwaters.

Video courtesy Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  chinderah floods heavy vehicles northern rivers natural disaster trucks

Tweed River tragedy: Family opens up about 'heartbreak'

Tweed River tragedy: Family opens up about 'heartbreak'

THE family of Stephanie King has opened up about their “devastation” after the tragic accident which claimed her life and that of two of her children

SCAMWATCH: 'Deaf' man using stolen credit cards

Jannah Hardefelt and her fiance Josh Bruen are the owners of Northern Rivers Fencing which was recently targeted by a scammer.

It seemed reasonable when they received a quote request

Two markets cancelled in Lismore this week

The Channon market is home to 250 regionally based businesses.

Plus a list of markets that are still on

WATCH: Why roads are sometimes only open to heavy traffic

A grab from the video showing less than heavy vehicles abandoned in flood waters.

This little video may explain why some roads are closed

Local Partners

Two markets cancelled in Lismore this week

PLUS a list of markets that are still on this week

Suncorp's mobile team in town

North and South Lismore had extensive cleanup to do after flooding.

One stop shop for clients' insurance claims

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

EASY GUIDE: How to get your Splendour in the Grass tickets

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you prepared to get your tickets for this year's festival?

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Organisers have announced there will be a fundraiser for flood victims, with details to be unveiled shortly

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Massive Price Adjustment

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,650,000

Owners instructions are clear that this well positioned apartment on Lighthouse Road needs to be sold. Reduced price to a firm $1.65m. We are delighted to present...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

&quot;TOWN &amp; COUNTRY LIVING&quot;

Lismore Heights 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $195,000

A residential lot of approximately 1/2 an acre, elevated and breezy with rural views. Set on the outskirts of Lismore with picturesque northerly valley views and...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction Saturday...

Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property with unsurpassed ocean views dancing across...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!