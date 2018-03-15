Menu
Tabbimobile Pacific Highway collision
News

WATCH: Three vehicle collision that closed Pacific Highway

Adam Hourigan
by
15th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

TORRENTIAL rain was a contributing factor to a three vehicle collision on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimobile yesterday, but it was the quick reflexes of the drivers, and some luck that prevented any injuries.

Coffs/Clarence Region Acting Duty Officer Darren Williams said that the crash occurred just after 5.15pm near the Jackybulbin Road turnoff at Tabbimobile.

Heavy rain caused a small Hino truck travelling north to lose control and aquaplane across the Pacific Highway, hitting a small vehicle white vehicle travelling south.

Behind the white vehicle, a B-Double, fearing a head-on collision with the truck crossed to the wrong side of the road, and the Hino truck collided with the passenger side door.

Three vehicle collision at Tabbimobile
Three vehicle collision at Tabbimobile

The truck had just filled its tanks with 750litres of diesel at Woodburn, and approximately 300 litres of fuel leaked onto the highway and onto waterways near the new Pacific Highway roadworks.

The highway was closed in both directions for approximately three hours while Hazmat crews contained the scene, and the truck was moved allowing for one lane to open.

None of the occupants of the vehicles were injured in the smash.

Grafton Daily Examiner
