WATCH: This video shows exactly why Beef Week is so good

Beef Week is in full swing, and it's only going to get better. Contributed

An inside look at Beef Week: Casino Beef Week is well under with the morning breakfast set to take place as usual with half a ton of beef.

THE Casino Beef Week main events are fast approaching, including the ever-popular street parade and the Beef Week Breakfast.

The 2018 festival theme is "Celebrate Rural Australia" and the parade is set to be another spectacular festival highlight.

Beef Week president Stuart George said parade entries were already shaping up well.

"With a cash prize on the line for best in parade, some of the entries are highly classified and their content must be kept top secret to keep the edge on the competition," he said.

The breakfast draws a huge crowd who are looking to join in the Beef Week fun and takes place on Friday from 7am in Walker St.

Forget searching for parking and take advantage of the local festival shuttle busses - the most convenient way to get to Beef Week.

Hertz Northern Rivers will be offering two different 30mins shuttle bus options to and from the Casino CBD on the main Beef Week Saturday 26 May.

The Casino bus shuttles will run from 8am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm. Gold coin donation only.