Watch the Sea Shepherd latest battle with whalers

A still from the documentary film Defend, Conserve, Protect, coming to the Northern Rivers. Simon Ager

CONFRONTATION between Japanese whaling vessels and the Sea Shepherd, battling to defend the Minke whales of the Southern Ocean, is a the heart of Defend, Conserve, Protect, a new documentary coming to the Northern Rivers next week.

The film, Winner of the Best International Feature Documentary Award at the American Documentary Film 2019, will be screened for one night only in Byron Bay.

This film is the first Australian documentary to chart, up close, the dramatic unfolding of one of Sea Shepherd's major oceanic campaigns to Antarctic waters.

Narrated by actor Dan Aykroyd, Defend, Conserve, Protect pits the marine conservation group Sea Shepherd against the Japanese whaling fleet.

The film promises to take viewers to the heart of the action, side by side with the volunteers on board.

In the film, four vessels of the Sea Shepherd fleet set out on their ninth campaign, Zero Tolerance, to police the waters of the Antarctic, the world's only international Whale Sanctuary, where the Japanese 'research' fleet is openly intent on harvesting thousands of protected Minke whales.

The vessels - the Steve Irwin, the Bob Barker, the Brigitte Bardot, and the secret weapon on its maiden Sea Shepherd voyage, the Sam Simon (donated by The Simpsons' creator himself) are crewed by a volunteer guerrilla navy funded by the citizens of the world, filling a law enforcement vacuum.

The expedition is led by 28-yo Captain Peter Hammarstedt, on the Bob Barker.

The four vessels are fitted with cameras and go-pros to capture the campaign over four months at sea.

The contemporary footage is woven together with extensive interviews and archival footage to present a portrait of one of Sea Shepherd's campaigns, but representative of the ongoing battle to save the oceans.