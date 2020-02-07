Menu
Flies on clothesline
Offbeat

WATCH: The most Aussie thing you’ve seen all week

Rainee Shepperson
7th Feb 2020 12:23 PM | Updated: 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IS THERE anything more Aussie than flies at a barbecue? What about flies on the good old Hills Hoist?

In North Queensland, we are used to the drone-like hum of a hoard of flies buzzing around the backyard.

They are well-known to be pesky uninvited guests at any summer gathering, but here in Mackay they have made their mark known in a peculiar way.

In a yard in Shoal Point, a resident caught this crazy moment on camera showing hundreds of flies balancing on the backyard clothes line.

This picture of hundreds of flies sitting on a backyard clothes line was taken by a Mackay resident.
This picture of hundreds of flies sitting on a backyard clothes line was taken by a Mackay resident.

The conga-line of black wings can be seen perched on the line, with more squeezing in every second ... we can't help but think of Pixar's Birds On a Wire video.

This many insects in one spot, it's enough to make anyone turn green.

Have you had an uninvited family of flies move into your home recently?

backyard mackay editors picks flies mackay resident
Mackay Daily Mercury

