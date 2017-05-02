POLICE: we will not LEGO of this crime spree

A still from CCTV footage of the lego theft from the Toy Kingdom in Lismore. Photo Contributed

Tuesday 8.30pm: RICHMOND Local Area Command have confirmed on Facebook, the Lismore Lego bandit from 2012 and 2014 may be the same person responsible for the Young thefts.

They posted: "The same person seems responsible for several similar Lego thefts in regional NSW".

"On the 17th April the Lego Bandit struck again - breaking into a store in Young and stealing about $8,600 worth of Lego.

"Police are trying to build a case. The man is described as male, overweight and has a distinct limp while walking.

"Police will not 'Lego' of this crime spree.

"If you have any information on who may be responsible please call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000, police reference is E322573093. The information you have may be small, but it may just be the building block police are looking for."

Monday 6pm: BACK in 2014, there was a spate of Lego burglaries, including thefts in Lismore, netting thieves more than $62,000 worth of little coloured bricks.

It seems the Lego bandit may have struck again in Young, and the case bears remarkable similarities to our own.

CCTV has been released of the robbery, and it does seem familiar.

Amongst the targeted toy stores in 2014 was the Toy Kingdom in Lismore.

At the time, The Northern Star reported a lone Lego thief broke into Lismore Toy Kingdom on Woodlark Street just after midnight on May 1, 2014, and stole $20,000 worth of Lego.

The crook managed to gain entry through the front door by grinding through several locks.

Over the next four hours, the man carted out more than 300 boxes of Lego in trolley loads through the front door.

Lismore police acting inspector Bernadette Ingram said at the time the thief was believed to be a 50-60 year old Caucasian male, approximately 5'6" with a medium build. The man was wearing dark trousers, a long sleeve shirt and a cap. He is also believed to have a minor limp.

A screenshot from the CCTV footage shows the thief hauling boxes of Lego in a shopping trolley. Contributed

The same man is thought to have carried out a similar theft of the Lismore Toy Kingdom in February 2012, when he made off with $15,000 worth of Lego.

Similar thefts in Macksville and Coffs Harbour were also recorded, with CCTV revealing a perpetrator of similar description to the one caught on CCTV in Lismore.

NSW Police Media have asked for their assistance following the latest theft.

On Monday, April 17, at 3.30am, an unknown offender forced entry to the toy store in Young.

Once inside, the person stole about $8500 of Lego product, including highly collectable items, before fleeing in a car.

Police have released an image of a person captured on CCTV at the time of the incident who they believe may be able to assist with inquiries.

This person has a distinct way of moving and police hope somebody may recognise them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cootamundra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.