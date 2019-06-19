Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Watch the deciding round of the Langer Cup

by Kyle Pollard
19th Jun 2019 2:46 PM | Updated: 3:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The final round of the Langer Cup is upon us and tonight's action will decide who takes home the trophy.

Can Ipswich State High School take home their first title or will one of the power schools run over the top, with Palm Beach-Currumbin taking on Keebra Park?

Check out today's live schedule below and return to this story when the games start for the live links to the streams.

LANGER CUP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, June 19

3.30pm: St Mary's v Wavell SHS @ St Mary's College

5.30pm: Palm Beach-Currumbin v Keebra Park @ Pizzey Park

5.30pm: Ipswich SHS v Marsden SHS @ Norths Ipswich

langer cup qss rugby league rugby league

Top Stories

    Police divers to join search for Theo

    Police divers to join search for Theo

    Crime FURTHER resources will search for the missing backpacker, including specialised police divers, the police rescue unit, volunteer abseilers and dog handlers.

    'I feel worried about him... it's the worst thing'

    'I feel worried about him... it's the worst thing'

    News Backpacker who saw Theo on his last night retraces their steps

    Pubs at risk after giving free drinks to encourage gambling

    premium_icon Pubs at risk after giving free drinks to encourage gambling

    Crime Publicans face losing their licence if caught facilitating gambling

    Where council is considering traffic lights in Lismore

    premium_icon Where council is considering traffic lights in Lismore

    Council News Council and RMS planning for Lismore's future traffic needs