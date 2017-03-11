WATCH: Teen cheerleaders finish top ten at Texas

A GROUP Northern Rivers teens have returned from home one of the biggest cheer leading competitions in the world held last week at Dallas, Texas, with a top ten finish.

Shakira Jefferys, Tarnie and Heyley Rose, Woodburn's Lily and Laura Davidson, Lismore's Natasha Hern and Jessi Abeleven finished seventh in the small gym category at the American National Championships.

HIGH STAKES: Australian team performs at the All-Star Cheerleading National Championships, February 23-25, Dallas, Texas.

The teens were representing Majesties, an elite level squad, competing under the National Cheerleading Association banner at Zoo Athletics gym in Helensvale on the Gold Coast.

Nimbin's Shakira, found the Texan experience an eye-opener into the high octane and competitive circuits of the elite American cheerleaders.

Shakira Jeffreys, 13, Tarni, 14 and Heyley Rose, 16. Contributed

"It was very big and it was really cool,” Shakira said. "The American people are better than us because cheer leading so huge over there, they live it.”

Lismore's Heyley, 16, said Dallas lived up to its reputation through the saying 'everything's bigger in Texas'.

"Everything there was much bigger and better in Texas, everyone's uniforms were brighter, everyone's hair and make up was amazing and better,” Heyley said.

"We''ll try to set up our routines earlier for next year.”

Shakira does Heyley's make up. Contributed

Cassandra Jefferys said mumswere putting in four days a week training and carpooling to get Helensvale, which was two hours away, in preparation for the event.

"Shakira has always done really well at anything she's tried, so it's been rewarding for me to see her go so far; it's worth the effort,” Mrs Cassandra said.

Mum to Tarni, 14, Heyley, 16, Lisa Rose said as a parent, coming into the sport, she was "naive”.

The Zoo Athletics Majesties cheerleading squad. Members in the senior level three are aged 10 to 16. Contributed

"I was a bit naive thinking it was like the cheer leading at the football but it's nothing like that,” Mrs Rose said.

"There's a is a combination of tumbling and stunting and gymnastics, with lots of athleticism.

"The International Olympic Committee late last year gave provisional recognition to cheerleading, as an Olympic sport.”