WATCH: Tagging a white shark, the ocean's greatest predator

SO FAR scientists have tagged 277 white sharks, 37 tiger sharks and 61 bull sharks.

The NSW Government's shark tagging program is the largest in the world, and Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair said shark tracking was giving scientists and beachgoers more insight than ever before into shark movements.

"We have been tagging sharks through our successful SMART drumline program for a couple of years now," he said.

"These tagged sharks are tracked on NSW's network of 21 listening stations located up and down the coast from Merimbula north to Tweed Heads.

"In two years, there have been more than 26,000 shark detections on these listening stations which have then been communicated to water users via the SharkSmart app."

Mr Blair was in Ballina today to release the latest community survey results into shark mitigation measures.

He said the survey showed there was significant support for SMART drumlines and drones.

But there has been a decline in support for the shark net trials undertaken at five North Coast beaches over the past two summers.

The community has also been consulted through community drop-in stands, meetings, business visits and online and phone surveys.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin said that gauging public opinion has been an important part of the shark net trials on the North Coast.

"We know this has been a very divisive issue for locals and I have been working closely with the community to ensure we deliver the best outcome," Mr Franklin said.

"I want to reassure the community that I am working closely with the Minister to make sure we are trialling the best technologies.

"Of course we will continue to listen and have more to say ahead of summer."

The NSW Government's Shark Management Strategy is an innovative program, trialling a number of shark mitigation technologies aimed at increasing protection for beachgoers while minimising harm to sharks or other marine life.

The strategy includes trials of SMART drumlines, drones and helicopters for aerial surveillance, community education, and research into personal and area-based shark deterrents.