Mark Thomson arrives at court
News

WATCH: Surf rage accused brings inflatable mat to court

Liana Turner
by
18th Jul 2019 9:38 AM
A HEARING into assault allegations against a Lennox Head man accused of holding a woman's head underwater during a surf rage incident will continue today.

Mark Andrew Thomson, 58, has arrived at Ballina Local Court carrying an inflatable board.

He faced a partial hearing earlier this year over the August 22, 2018 incident in which he allegedly held former pro surfer Jodie Cooper's head underwater in the surf.

He has denied the allegations.

In the previous hearing, Ms Cooper recalled fearing for her life during the incident.

More to come.

