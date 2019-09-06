WATCH: Snake cools off as temperatures soar

A carpet snake has been caught going for a swim in Brunswick.

AS the heat intensifies this weekend everyone's planning on going for a dip in the water - even the snakes.

Brunswick Heads resident Sophie Janda was going for a walk by the creek today to cool down when she spotted a carpet python trying to do the same thing.

"What an absolute amazing experience," she said.

"A beautiful python going for a swim - it was so amazing.

"It's the first time I've ever witnessed a python in the water."

Today's temperature peaked at 32 degrees in Lismore, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

For those, human or reptile alike, thinking about going for a swim this weekend BoM forecast a top of 26 degrees in Lismore and 25 degrees at Ballina on Saturday.

But residents are reminded there is a total fire ban across the majority of NSW, as temperatures and winds continue to cause serious concern for areas in the Northern Rivers likely to catch fire.

Keep up to date with The Northern Star for fire updates across the weekend.