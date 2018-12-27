Menu
Amazing footage has emerged of a shark swimming amongst swimmers at Byron Bay's Main Beach.
WATCH: Shark swims at crowded popular beach

27th Dec 2018 6:47 AM
AMAZING footage has emerged of a shark swimming in the shallows at Byron Bay's crowded Main Beach on Boxing Day.

Troy Eady posted the video to Facebook, saying; "Byron Main Beach Boxing Day patrol. 'It will be fine' they said, 'there is no waves what could go wrong'".

The shark swims in a small gutter near the shore with unaware holiday makers enjoying the breaking waves further out.

While the shark doesn't appear to be large, one woman comments "it's going to frighten people you know".

Mr Eady said: "He came up the inshore gutter into the flagged area.. So, as he had a fin on I politely told him he wasn't allowed between the flags and walked with him across the bank between the backpackers and out of the flags and no one was the wiser."

Life savers were kept busy yesterday as increased aerial surveillance detected sharks close to popular beaches, which were closed for safety.

Bull sharks were spotted close to shore at The Pass and Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay, and at Shelly and Lighthouse beaches in East Ballina.

