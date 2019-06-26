Menu
The tiger shark stole the catch from a bag hanging off the Urangan Pier.
WATCH: Shark steals fisherman's feed on pier

Carlie Walker
25th Jun 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 26th Jun 2019 5:46 AM
HEARING a cry of "shark", Colin Mathieson knew it was time to switch on his Go Pro and make a video.

The owner of Urangan Rod Hire wasn't disappointed by what he saw.

A 10-foot tiger shark decided it was hungrier than the fisherman who had been casting off Urangan Pier to catch a feed.

The man had caught two large mack tuna and had hung them in a bag in the water to keep them fresh while he continued fishing.

The shark made short work of the catch, chomping down on the fish and then hanging around.

Mr Mathieson had it on his line twice and twice it broke free.

He shared the footage to the Facebook page of his business and it already has more than 16000 views.

Mr Mathieson said it's the first time he has seen a tiger shark steal fish on the pier, but he sometimes sees big gropers do similar things to fishermen.

