WATCH: Sexy dance moves at the Byron Latin Fiesta

Dance class participant, Melissa Fernandez, at the 12th annual Byron Latin Fiesta. Alina Rylko
Alina Rylko
by

LATIN dance devotees are heating up Byron Bay this weekend, as they converge for one of the most popular dance events in Australia.

The 12th Byron Latin Fiesta is hosting workshops in styles including Kizomba, Reggaton and Samba, at Byron Theatre and Byron Bay English School until Sunday.

Organiser, Sky Blue, said classes for dancers at levels including beginners attracted 400 participants on Saturday.

 

Dancers at the 12th annual Byron Latin Fiesta. Alina Rylko

Six hundred partied at opening night on Friday, while tonight's gig at Guzman Y Gomez Mexican Taqueria is expected to be the highlight.

"The event has a friendly, welcoming vibe, and caters to everyone," Ms Blue said.

"Last night was busier than ever, it was crazy."

 

Gold Coast woman Melissa Fernandez, 29, took up Salsa and Bachata last year after watching Latin dancers hit the dance floor in a restaurant.

"I used to there and think: 'I wish I could dance like that.'

"Then one day I stopped wishing and took action, and turned my dream into a goal."

 

Dance class participant, Melissa Fernandez, at the 12th annual Byron Latin Fiesta. Alina Rylko

Ms Fernandez took part in a Stepping in Sequins ladies styling class on Saturday, which taught participants casual routines for socials.

"The teacher was fantastic, she gave life to the room with her energy," Ms Fernandez said.

The "happy tits" mantra was taught as a simple and useful reminder to dancers to lift up their shoulders and enthusiasm.

"You open yourself, open your chest, correct your posture and lift your energy levels," Ms Ferndandez said.

"That's something that you might forget to do because you're too busy concentrating on other moves and techniques."

The Fiesta ends on Sunday.

INFO: https://byronlatinfiesta.com.au/

 

Dancers at the 12th annual Byron Latin Fiesta. Alina Rylko

