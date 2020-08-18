Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

LIVESTREAM: St Brendan's v North Rocky High in RDSSRL comp

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
18th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two games from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition will be livestreamed on this website tonight.

No spectators are allowed at games this season due to COVID-19 but they can catch some of the action, with the two games at Rockhampton's Browne Park tonight and on Friday night being livestreamed this week.

LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

Games are at 6pm and 7.30pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off.

Every game in the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and the Walters Cup, are also being livestreamed this year.

RDSSRL games livestreaming tonight

6pm: Open B, St Brendan's Green v North Rockhampton High School

7.30pm: Open A, St Brendan's Gold v Rockhampton High School

 

More stories

Triple treat for North Rocky High's fleet-footed winger

REPLAYS: Rocky High v TCC and North Rocky v TCC in RDSSRL

School Footy Show episode 3: NRL guest star talks Payne Cup

livestreaming north rockhampton state high school rockhampton district secondary schools rugby leagu rockhampton high school rugby league st brendan's college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parents' emotional reunion with five-year-old son

        Premium Content Parents' emotional reunion with five-year-old son

        News This little Lismore boy had been stranded in Thailand and had not seen his parents for six months. Here's how his family got him home.

        MYSTERY: Secret filming project under way in Ballina Shire

        Premium Content MYSTERY: Secret filming project under way in Ballina Shire

        News Rumours were abuzz with news a road would be closed for 24 hours

        Ambo drama: Woman, 90, forced to catch taxi to hospital

        Premium Content Ambo drama: Woman, 90, forced to catch taxi to hospital

        News NSW paramedics refused to take woman in her 90s to hospital

        Specialist officers called to investigate Kyogle house fire

        Premium Content Specialist officers called to investigate Kyogle house fire

        News Police have established a crime scene at a Kyogle property