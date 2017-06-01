19°
News

WATCH: Rock stars clean beach in Byron Bay

Marc Stapelberg
| 1st Jun 2017 4:19 PM
In Hearts Wake drummer Conor Ward at Byron Bay main beach where fans and band members alike hit the beach to help pick up debris, trash and pollution.
In Hearts Wake drummer Conor Ward at Byron Bay main beach where fans and band members alike hit the beach to help pick up debris, trash and pollution. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

'In Hearts Wake' fans congregated on Byron Bay main beach ready to follow their musical heroes in a cleaning expedition which also served as a way of highlighting a broader social problem in our community.

The socially conscious band 'In Hearts Wake' have always gone to great pains to highlight environmental issues and none more so with their latest album 'Ark' - which focuses on how our world is made up primarily of water in the same way that our bodies are.

"Over 8000 pieces of rubbish were collected in Brisbane, over 4000 in Sydney and also in Melbourne," In Hearts Wake frontman Jake Taylor said.

"We have had 17,400 items collected with our fans," he said.

Mr Taylor said roughly about a 150 people had turned out for the clean-ups at St Kilda Beach, Bondi Beach and Captain Burke Park in Brisbane.

"It is a lot worse than I thought, especially with cigarette butts," he said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"You see a patch of grass or a patch of sand and you start shifting through it and you start to see how many bits of plastic or cigarette butts there are and when you start collecting them all it is quiet shocking.

"The fact that plastic bags take 25 years to degrade, water bottles 450 years sometimes is just insane.

"It is our way of making an impact and a change where we can

"It outlives us basically.

"Planet earth is a water planet.

"It is a blue ship floating in the middle of the ocean - that ocean being space."

Tangaroa Blue education co-ordinator Katie Grubb said beach clean-ups were very important to help raise awareness.

"Public events like this show other travellers and locals around the area that it is really important to take their rubbish away with them," Ms Grubb said.

"But we also collect the data and the data creates a picture and a story which enables us to create a proper change at the government level, at the legislative level to basically reduce the rubbish," she said.

"Because if all we ever do is clean beaches then that is all we will ever do."

Jayden Taylor, of Lismore, attended the event because he supports the band and wanted to support their clean-up initiative.

"A local band coming home to clean-up their own place - that has got to be hands down the coolest thing," he said.

Jadyen said he would also be going to the show at The Northern in Byron Bay and it would be the sixth time he had seen the band.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay in hearts wake in hearts wake byron bay main beach cleanup northern rivers environment waterways

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

FIRST home buyers in NSW will no longer have to pay stamp duty on both new and existing homes worth up to $650,000.

7 infrastructure projects in pipeline for Northern Rivers

BIKE TRAIL: Could Kyogle and it's surrounding villages become a mecca for bike lovers?

These projects could do wonders for our region

NSW Greens reject Gonski's poorer cousin

How much will the Federal Government allocate to your school under Gonski over the next decade.

Ballina MP Tamara Smith rejects the proposed Gonski model

REVEALED: Lismore's grand plan for its very own central park

DESTINATION PARK: An digital design impression of Lismore Park, featuring a water park, an events precinct with performance lawn and stage, café, adventure playground, wetlands and car park, and a signed entrance.

"World class" park would bring 120,000 more people to the city

Local Partners

Hemp Food Australia to show how 'Naturally Good' their food tastes

A BANGALOW business will be on display in Sydney this weekend at the fastest growing trade show, Naturally Good Expo.

Tabulam Bridge plans on exhibition

Tabulam Bridge.

NSW State Government's plans for the Clarence River Bridge.

Get a taste for local avos on bus tour

LESSON IN AVOS: Pictured promoting the Taste the Region bus tours to be held as part of the Ballina Food and Wine Festival are, from left, Sarah Smith from major sponsor Dan Murphy's, tour hosts Robyn and David Harmon, and Tom Silver, who will open up his family's avocado farm to the tour.

He doesn't call himself Avocado Tom for no reason

Call to hold skateboard event

Shooting above the lip.

Calling for expressions of interest to manage a skateboarding event

Dig in and plant a tree at Lennox

Tree planting this weekend at Lennox Head.

A long-running tree planting campaign is on Friday, Lennox Headland

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

ALICIA Silverstone has dished out the gossip on her iconic Clueless role that turned her into a ’90s screen legend.

Dan Sultan's 'Killer' new album

Megan Washington and Dan Sultan perform for enthusiastic crowds at this years Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

'With the writing, I was thinking about everything'

Motherland falls for Dustyesky

DUSTYESKY: The North Coast's favourite Russian men's choir performing at the Courthouse Hotel in Mullumbimby

Dustyesky are making it big back in the motherland

Lorde's album launch to be a world first

Lorde in a scene from her music clip Royals.

Fans are gearing up to party for the release of Melodrama

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

Festival stars shine bright

AFTER HOURS, CLOSE TO DAWN: Melbourne rock band Kingswood will bring their new album plus old hits to Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The latest on the artists hitting up Splendour

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

Its light, its bright, its architecturally amazing - a quintessential family entertainer built for coastal living. Stylish and impressive, this Paul Uhlmann...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 $1,650,000 ...

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 $1,650,000 ...

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $945,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $975,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $4,750,000 to...

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 139 acre (56.58ha) farm known as...

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!