WATCH: Referee proposes at Bay's Junior State Cup carnival

FIELD 20 at the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup has been re-named 'The Field of Love' after a touching marriage proposal yesterday.

Referee Matt Butler proposed to his girlfriend Danielle Nunn at the conclusion of the under 12 game they had just finished refereeing.

Danielle had a sneaking suspicion that something was happening as the field had become swamped by referees just prior to the end of the game.

In the middle of field 20 in front of friends, referees and spectators Matt got down on one knee and asked the most important question.

"Will you marry me?"

Referee Matt Butler proposes to girlfriend and fellow referee Danielle Nunn after their game at the Qld Touch Junior State Cup. Alistair Brightman

With tears of joy streaming down her face Danielle held out her left hand as she said: "Yes". The gathering crowd erupted into applause as the newly engaged couple hugged in the middle of the field.

After many hugs and congratulations from the crowd the happy couple took time to speak to the Chronicle.

"I had been planning this for four or five months," Matt said.

"It was love at first sight when I first saw Danielle refereeing at the Junior State Cup four years ago." It was on field 20 at the same game slot that they refereed their first game together. "It was only fitting that I proposed to her, here at this time," Matt said.

Danielle was asked about what is it that makes Matt so special. "He has changed me for the better. I don't honestly have any idea what I would do without him.

"He makes me strive to be a better person." she said.

For Matt it is how Danielle challenges him to be a better human being. Matt and Danielle will let the moment sink in before they start work on their wedding plans.

"Who knows we may need to book field 20 for the ceremony," Matt said.